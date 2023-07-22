eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,631,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,855 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 6.9% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 1.61% of eBay worth $382,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $48.34. 10,663,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,478. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.