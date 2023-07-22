eCash Self Reported Market Cap Hits $596.06 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $596.06 million and $18.93 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,714.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.87 or 0.00807204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00125559 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019811 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,450,023,423,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,450,104,673,293 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.