Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

ECL opened at $189.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.39. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $189.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.