Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. 58.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

