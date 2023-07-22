Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.36.

LLY traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $462.04. 2,226,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.