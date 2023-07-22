Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $34,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LLY traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.38 and a 200 day moving average of $386.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.36.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

