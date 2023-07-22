Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,398,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 9.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $316,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ET stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,529,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

