Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 14,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 4,790,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,142,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

