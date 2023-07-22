Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,346,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 186,474 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity Residential Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.