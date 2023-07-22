Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $184,591.23

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003933 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $84.13 million and approximately $184,591.23 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,822.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00308678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.56 or 0.00806636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00548440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00062290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00125191 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,728,821 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

