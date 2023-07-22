Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.39 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Ethereum has a market cap of $226.72 billion and $3.39 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,886.28 or 0.06321121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,193,787 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

