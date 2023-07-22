Evercore ISI Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.90.

NYSE:STZ opened at $269.47 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $270.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

