Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,479 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE remained flat at $165.52 during trading on Friday. 506,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

