Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.16.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $623.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $617.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.80. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $663.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

