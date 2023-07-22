Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $194.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

