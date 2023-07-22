Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 376.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Netflix by 170.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 110.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 143.0% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $427.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.25. The stock has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.64 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

