Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $133,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.
Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.16.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
