Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 296,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 38,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

FMAO opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.