Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FATP stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATP. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 793,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 580,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,853,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,872,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 320,350 shares in the last quarter.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.