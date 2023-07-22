Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) versus Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Financial Review

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fibra Terrafina and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibra Terrafina 0 1 1 0 2.50 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.76%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Fibra Terrafina.

This table compares Fibra Terrafina and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibra Terrafina N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $388.15 million 0.68 -$226.72 million ($3.76) -1.07

Fibra Terrafina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Fibra Terrafina and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibra Terrafina N/A N/A N/A Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -57.38% -18.10% -4.26%

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Fibra Terrafina on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico. It is internally managed by highly qualified industry specialists and externally advised by PGIM Real Estate. Terrafina owns 281 real estate properties, including 277 developed industrial facilities with a collective GLA of approximately 39.6 million square feet and four land reserve parcels, designed to preserve the organic growth capability of the portfolio. Terrafina's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for the holders of its certificates through stable distributions and capital appreciations. Terrafina aims to achieve this objective through a successful performance of its industrial real estate and complementary properties, strategic acquisitions, access to a high level of institutional support, and an effective management and corporate governance structure.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 78% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of March 31, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

