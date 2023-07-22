Financial Analysis: Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) & Its Peers

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) is one of 250 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hikma Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 56.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Hikma Pharmaceuticals Competitors 259 1183 2389 23 2.56

This is a summary of current ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 65.06%. Given Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hikma Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Hikma Pharmaceuticals Competitors -66.67% -370.54% -20.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A 16.31 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Competitors $899.85 million $29.83 million 94.09

Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Hikma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hikma Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Hikma Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals. The Generics segment offers oral and other non-injectable generic products for the retail market. The Branded segment offers branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company provides its products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory, oncology, and pain management. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

