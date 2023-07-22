Financial Comparison: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) and AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF)

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AUTO1 Group and Carvana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUTO1 Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Carvana 4 16 1 0 1.86

AUTO1 Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.35, indicating a potential upside of 119.50%. Carvana has a consensus target price of $40.83, indicating a potential downside of 10.49%. Given AUTO1 Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AUTO1 Group is more favorable than Carvana.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A Carvana -11.70% -1,491.81% -8.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares AUTO1 Group and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.1% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Carvana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AUTO1 Group and Carvana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carvana $12.71 billion 0.68 -$1.59 billion ($14.14) -3.23

AUTO1 Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carvana.

Summary

AUTO1 Group beats Carvana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

About Carvana

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

