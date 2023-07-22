Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 1,009 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

