First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$14.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.03. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$13.54 and a one year high of C$18.65.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

