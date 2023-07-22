First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Head to Head Review

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Financial Bancorp. and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 3 1 0 2.25 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

75.7% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 27.92% 12.18% 1.50% Chino Commercial Bancorp 28.68% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $774.65 million 2.79 $217.61 million $2.61 8.71 Chino Commercial Bancorp $16.10 million 2.31 $4.71 million $1.56 7.44

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans to individuals for overdraft protection and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, wire transfer, and online and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

