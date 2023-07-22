First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Stephens

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $30.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 1,700 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $374,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,065.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,587 shares of company stock worth $747,571 over the last ninety days. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

