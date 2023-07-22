First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$2.43 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FR opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.86.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

