First Interstate Bank Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

