First Interstate Bank Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.96 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

