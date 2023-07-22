First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.90. 28,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 85,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a market cap of $189.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDD. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,983,000. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 163.0% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 92,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

