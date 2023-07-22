Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,896,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 9,257,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.3 days.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

FCUUF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.