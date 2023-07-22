FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 48,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 29,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
FlexShopper Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a return on equity of 128.62% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of FlexShopper
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
