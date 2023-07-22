FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 48,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 29,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a return on equity of 128.62% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

About FlexShopper

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.