FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAYGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 48,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 29,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a return on equity of 128.62% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

