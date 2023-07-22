Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.55.

Flywire stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. Flywire has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,004,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $565,658.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,851.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,531,266 shares of company stock worth $135,688,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

