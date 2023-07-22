Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $76.72

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.72, but opened at $78.57. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $78.57, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Further Reading

