Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Position Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Fox Factory worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.62. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.