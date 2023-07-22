Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 77,889 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 830,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 286,505 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

