FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSK stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.