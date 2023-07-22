Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
GLMD opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
