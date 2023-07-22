Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

GLMD opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

