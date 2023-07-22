Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of GNK opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $570.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

