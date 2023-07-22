Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,026. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $282.62.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.48.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.