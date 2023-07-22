General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $14.93 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.