Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.15-$9.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.30 EPS.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $141.90 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

