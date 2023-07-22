Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Short Interest Up 6.7% in June

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 993,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.99.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Getty Images stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 162,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.47. Getty Images has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $37.88.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares in the company, valued at $505,848,154.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 796,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,595. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 128.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 1,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Images

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

