Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.77.

GEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE GEI opened at C$21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.35. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.10 and a 52-week high of C$26.51.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.7042484 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.64%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

