Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
GOODN opened at $18.51 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.
Gladstone Commercial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
Featured Stories
