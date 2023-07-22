Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in June

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gold Reserve Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDRZF opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $286.70 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.58. Gold Reserve has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.96.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

