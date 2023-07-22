Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) PT Lowered to $10.00

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 31.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,507,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after buying an additional 2,141,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $19,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $9,094,000. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

