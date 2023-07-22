Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) Trading Down 2%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.49. Approximately 11,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 16,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.
Golden Valley Mines Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of C$171.65 million and a P/E ratio of -520.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.49.
Golden Valley Mines Company Profile
Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum-group elements. Its assets include 17 exploration properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
