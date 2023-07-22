Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 105,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 51,988 shares.The stock last traded at $45.10 and had previously closed at $45.39.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

