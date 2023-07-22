Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 105,338 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 51,988 shares.The stock last traded at $45.10 and had previously closed at $45.39.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.